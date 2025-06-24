European Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire Boost

European stocks rallied on Tuesday as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran provided a gust of optimism across markets, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index climbing 1.11%—its most significant single-day gain in over a month.

While most sectors basked in the optimism, energy stocks struggled due to a 5% drop in oil prices, driven by Iran's restrained response over the Strait of Hormuz. The airline sector shone, rising 4.3% driven by hopes that the truce will hold.

Meanwhile, Germany's DAX index soared 1.6% on the dual optimism of the ceasefire and newly approved investment plans, as other European markets posted gains. As tensions in the Middle East dissipate, investor attention is turning back to US-EU trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)