Left Menu

European Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire Boost

European stocks experienced a notable surge following a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, with the STOXX 600 index rising by 1.11%. Energy stocks underperformed due to falling oil prices. The ceasefire fueled optimism in travel and airline stocks, while German economic stimulus boosted markets. Attention now shifts to US-EU trade talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:53 IST
European Stocks Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks rallied on Tuesday as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran provided a gust of optimism across markets, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index climbing 1.11%—its most significant single-day gain in over a month.

While most sectors basked in the optimism, energy stocks struggled due to a 5% drop in oil prices, driven by Iran's restrained response over the Strait of Hormuz. The airline sector shone, rising 4.3% driven by hopes that the truce will hold.

Meanwhile, Germany's DAX index soared 1.6% on the dual optimism of the ceasefire and newly approved investment plans, as other European markets posted gains. As tensions in the Middle East dissipate, investor attention is turning back to US-EU trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025