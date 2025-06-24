India's Innovation Surge: A Call for Unified Growth

In a forward-thinking move, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, inaugurated an Incubation Centre at IIM Mumbai. During the event, he advocated for increased collaboration among institutions like IITs, AIIMS, and CSIR to cultivate sustainable startups and innovation-led entrepreneurship. Singh stressed the end of isolated work, calling for combined efforts from academia, industry, and government to achieve India's ambitious development targets.

Singh proudly referenced the Aditya L1 space mission, highlighting its leadership by women scientists, as an indicator of India's inclusive ascent. He shared the inspiring journey of a 16-year-old girl from a conflict-torn region who secured an IIT entrance without any coaching, underlining the transformational impact of the internet on dreams of today's youth. According to Singh, today's young generation has broad career paths supported by national pride, evident in higher respect for Indian students abroad.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a doubling in its Gross Expenditure on R&D. Public sector support, exemplified by initiatives like India's indigenous COVID vaccine and the BioE3 Policy, is steering India to global leadership in biotech. Singh celebrated the nation's rise to the 3rd largest startup ecosystem globally, attributing the growth to initiatives like a Rs 1,000 crore venture fund for space startups and affirmed that entrepreneurial spirit transcends elite educational backgrounds.

Highlighting rural opportunities, Singh noted the lucrative outcomes of the Aroma Mission's lavender-based startups. Emphasizing the role of NEP-2020, he urged students to evolve beyond traditional roles into innovators. Singh underlined agriculture's latent potential, calling for technology-driven advancements. Anticipating India's centennial independence in 2047, he inspired today's youth to be the torchbearers of a fully developed nation, termed as 'Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)