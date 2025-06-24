Left Menu

Empowering Rural Entrepreneurs: Insights from DAY-NRLM's Strategic Session

A strategic session by DAY-NRLM in New Delhi focused on enhancing rural enterprise led by grassroots entrepreneurs. With contributions from public and private sectors, discussions revolved around business ease for SHG members and included calls for improved visibility, skills, and market integration to help SHGs thrive globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:36 IST
DAY-NRLM hosts brainstorming session on ease of doing business for SHG members (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to bolster rural enterprises, the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) conducted an intensive brainstorming session in New Delhi. This event united experts from both public and private sectors to explore challenges and opportunities for self-help group (SHG) members, according to a Ministry of Rural Development release.

TK Anil Kumar, Additional Secretary at the Ministry, opened the session by praising DAY-NRLM's professional approach toward tackling poverty. He urged expanding the entrepreneurial scope to include women, young farmers, and rural youth. Joint Secretary Hena Usman of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship advocated for stronger synergy between her ministry and DAY-NRLM to enhance SHGs' media and marketing savviness.

The discussions were enriched by industry leaders sharing insights on broad branding for SHG products, ensuring quality without burdening members, and leveraging digital advancements in marketing. Participants emphasized the necessity for standardized yet SHG-friendly quality protocols and the role of digital platforms in improving visibility and market integration. The session concluded with a commitment to action on these insights from T. K. Anil Kumar and the Ministry.

