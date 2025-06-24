President Murmu to Inaugurate UP's First AYUSH University During Gorakhpur Visit

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Gorakhpur on June 30 to attend the inaugural convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office confirmed her visit, marking her fourth trip to the city in the last seven years at the behest of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On July 1, the President will inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University in Pipri, Bhathat, enhancing the state's educational infrastructure. Her two-day visit will also include a stop at the revered Gorakhnath Temple, where she will offer prayers to Mahayogi Gorakhnath.

In a statement earlier this year, Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted AIIMS Gorakhpur's significant role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, showcasing its steady progress. During his recent visit, he laid the foundation stone for a 500-bed 'Powergrid Vishram Sadan' at AIIMS, aimed at accommodating patients and their families, funded with Rs 44 crore under Power Grid Corporation's CSR efforts.

