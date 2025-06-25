India Celebrates A New Era in Space: Axiom Mission 4 Takes Flight with ISRO's Shukla Aboard

In a proud moment for India's burgeoning space sector, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla embarks on the Axiom Mission 4, symbolizing the country's expanding presence in global space exploration.

Launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the mission is commanded by Peggy Whitson, renowned ex-NASA astronaut, with Shukla serving as pilot. This marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

Highly ambitious, the mission is set to conduct up to 60 scientific studies within 14 days, involving nearly 31 countries, with an impressive array of research activities paving the way for future collaborations in space science.

