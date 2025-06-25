Left Menu

India Celebrates A New Era in Space: Axiom Mission 4 Takes Flight with ISRO's Shukla Aboard

India's space exploration takes a historic leap with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's role in Axiom Mission 4. The mission marks another milestone in the nation's collaboration with international entities, reflecting the growing contributions of India's private sector to global space endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:47 IST
India Celebrates A New Era in Space: Axiom Mission 4 Takes Flight with ISRO's Shukla Aboard
Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, President of the SatCom Industry Association (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proud moment for India's burgeoning space sector, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla embarks on the Axiom Mission 4, symbolizing the country's expanding presence in global space exploration.

Launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the mission is commanded by Peggy Whitson, renowned ex-NASA astronaut, with Shukla serving as pilot. This marks the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

Highly ambitious, the mission is set to conduct up to 60 scientific studies within 14 days, involving nearly 31 countries, with an impressive array of research activities paving the way for future collaborations in space science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025