World Bank's $150 Million Boost to Empower Tamil Nadu Women

The World Bank has approved a $150 million program to enhance job opportunities for 1.6 million women in Tamil Nadu, India. The initiative aims to decrease the gender workforce gap, provide skills training, and promote female entrepreneurship, contributing to the state's trillion-dollar economy target by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to address gender disparity in employment, the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors endorsed a $150 million program on June 23. This initiative aims to uplift 1.6 million women in Tamil Nadu by improving access to quality jobs and increasing female workforce participation by 32%.

Tamil Nadu, a rapidly urbanizing state, faces a gender gap in employment, with female participation 32 percentage points lower than male counterparts, despite high female workforce engagement compared to other regions. To bridge this gap, the World Bank program will focus on sectors like agriculture, informal jobs, and emerging industries such as electronics and automobiles.

The Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety (WESAFE) Program will offer skills training to over 600,000 women and support 18,000 women entrepreneurs through incubation facilities. It will also enhance infrastructure such as hostels, crèches, and transport, fostering a safer work environment. The program underscores partnerships with industry associations to boost female employment and entrepreneurship, aligned with Tamil Nadu's trillion-dollar economy ambition by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

