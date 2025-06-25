Left Menu

Remembering the 'Dark Day': India's 50th Emergency Anniversary

On the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency in India, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav criticised the Congress for undermining democracy for political gains. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar highlighted the dictatorial nature of the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi, marking June 25 as a 'dark day' in Indian history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:04 IST
Remembering the 'Dark Day': India's 50th Emergency Anniversary
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency in India, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav voiced stern criticism against the Congress party, accusing it of compromising democracy and constitutional values for its political gains. He asserted that the Congress has historically disregarded the law and the Constitution, following the 1975 precedent set by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Chief Minister Yadav accused the Congress of hypocrisy, pointing out their current claims of loyalty to Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy. He highlighted the party's past actions of sidelining and insulting Ambedkar, accusing them of shedding 'crocodile tears' and forgetting their history of injustice against him.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remembered participating in the Jayprakash Narayan Movement against the Emergency. He described June 25, 1975, as a 'dark day' for India, marking the Emergency as a symbol of dictatorship. He criticized the restrictions imposed on freedom of expression during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

