Market Flatlines Amid Global Tensions and Mixed Earnings

London's primary stock indexes remained mostly flat on Wednesday as investors cautiously assessed corporate earnings against a backdrop of fragile geopolitical developments.

The FTSE 100 index was unchanged by mid-morning, while the FTSE 250 saw a marginal increase. This steadiness followed global market rallies earlier in the week, buoyed by a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Notably, the defence sector outperformed, with Babcock leading gains on the FTSE 100 after enhancing its medium-term outlook. Concurrently, Burberry advanced on positive brokerage forecasts, despite ongoing labour market issues and global uncertainty affecting broader investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)