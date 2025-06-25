EDF's Legal Setback in Czech Nuclear Power Plant Deal

A Czech court has rejected the legal bid by EDF to overturn a decision awarding the construction of a nuclear power facility to South Korea's Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP).

This $18 billion project, a cornerstone of the Czech Republic's energy strategy, has been mired in litigation, with EDF's latest defeat narrowing its avenue for seeking potential compensation.

While the French company can still appeal the ruling, the decision underscores the ongoing international competitiveness in the nuclear energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)