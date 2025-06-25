Left Menu

EDF's Legal Setback in Czech Nuclear Power Plant Deal

A Czech court has dismissed EDF's legal challenge against a decision that awarded the construction of a nuclear power plant to Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power. This ruling limits EDF's options for compensation, though an appeal is still possible.

A Czech court has rejected the legal bid by EDF to overturn a decision awarding the construction of a nuclear power facility to South Korea's Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP).

This $18 billion project, a cornerstone of the Czech Republic's energy strategy, has been mired in litigation, with EDF's latest defeat narrowing its avenue for seeking potential compensation.

While the French company can still appeal the ruling, the decision underscores the ongoing international competitiveness in the nuclear energy sector.

