Datta Power Infra Lights Path to Clean Energy with New Solar Projects
Datta Power Infra has commissioned two solar projects totalling 5.04 MW in Rajasthan under the PM-KUSUM scheme. With an impressive order book and new EPC company launch, the firm is poised for growth, playing a pivotal role in India’s clean energy transition.
Datta Power Infra announced its commissioning of two significant solar projects, each with a 2.52 MW capacity, totalling 5.04 MW in Bhagwa village, Barmer, Rajasthan. These developments are part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.
The company has an additional 43 MW of solar projects scheduled for commissioning, indicating a robust project pipeline. Their order book is valued at Rs 2,800 crore, reflecting a 50% compound annual growth rate, strategically aligning with its expansion goals.
To support this growth, Datta Infra has launched Power Sprout Solutions (PSS), an EPC company targeting solar, wind, and hybrid energy solutions. The projects will connect to the State Grid Sub-Station, ensuring reliable power supply, and Datta Infra will oversee their operation and maintenance for 25 years.
