SECI Extends Green Ammonia Bidding Timeline: The Future of Green Hydrogen

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has announced a four-day extension for the submission of bids concerning the production and supply of green ammonia. Originally set for June 26, 2025, bids are now due by June 30. This change aligns with the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Issued on June 7, 2024, this tender falls under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme - Mode 2A, Tranche I. It targets an annual production of 724,000 metric tonnes of green ammonia, destined for 13 fertiliser plants across India, intending to address the country's demand for sustainable alternatives.

SECI serves as the implementing agency tasked with demand aggregation and establishing long-term offtake agreements with producers. This framework aims to bolster commercial predictability over a decade, effectively fostering market growth for derivatives of green hydrogen.

