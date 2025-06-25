Punjab & Sind Bank Launches Customer-Centric Innovations
Punjab & Sind Bank celebrates its 118th foundation day with new customer-focused initiatives, including smart branches, CASA Back Office services, and digital lending products for MSMEs. The bank also emphasizes digital transformation and social responsibility, aiming to improve customer service and strengthen its future-ready capabilities.
- Country:
- India
On its 118th foundation day, Punjab & Sind Bank has unveiled a series of customer-oriented initiatives aimed at enhancing service delivery and digital transformation. Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju noted that while bank stability is strong, there is room for improved customer service.
The bank has introduced new smart branches and a CASA Back Office in Chandigarh, aimed at optimizing operations and improving customer interaction. A suite of cash flow-based digital lending products for MSMEs signifies the bank's commitment to fortifying support for small businesses across the nation.
Punjab & Sind Bank also rolled out TAB Banking for efficient customer acquisition and a more sophisticated call centre with customer relationship management. Furthermore, new liability products tailored for students, farmers, and families underscore its dedication to customer-centricity and social responsibility.
