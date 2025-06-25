Punjab & Sind Bank Launches Customer-Centric Innovations

On its 118th foundation day, Punjab & Sind Bank has unveiled a series of customer-oriented initiatives aimed at enhancing service delivery and digital transformation. Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju noted that while bank stability is strong, there is room for improved customer service.

The bank has introduced new smart branches and a CASA Back Office in Chandigarh, aimed at optimizing operations and improving customer interaction. A suite of cash flow-based digital lending products for MSMEs signifies the bank's commitment to fortifying support for small businesses across the nation.

Punjab & Sind Bank also rolled out TAB Banking for efficient customer acquisition and a more sophisticated call centre with customer relationship management. Furthermore, new liability products tailored for students, farmers, and families underscore its dedication to customer-centricity and social responsibility.

