IDFC FIRST Bank Introduces UPI Payments for NRIs Using International Mobile Numbers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – IDFC FIRST Bank has announced a significant update for its Non-Resident Indian (NRI) clients. The bank now allows NRI customers to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments using their international mobile numbers. This innovative service aims to make digital transactions more accessible for NRIs.

The new feature lets NRI customers conduct real-time transactions from their Non-Resident External (NRE) or Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts via the IDFC FIRST Bank app, without incurring additional charges. It supports INR transactions within India, enhancing financial flexibility for NRIs.

Available to NRI customers across 12 countries, this facility allows users to link their accounts to other UPI-enabled applications as well. The bank's initiative caters to the NRI community by offering a secure, charge-free, and seamless digital payment experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)