IFFCO TOKIO Unveils Comprehensive Retail Insurance Products

IFFCO TOKIO launches new home and health insurance products designed to meet diverse customer needs, featuring protection for property and health with customizable options. The policies offer extensive coverage including lifelong renewal, cost-effective premiums, and unique features for dependents and personal belongings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 18:08 IST
IFFCO TOKIO Unveils Comprehensive Retail Insurance Products
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leading general insurer IFFCO TOKIO has strengthened its position in the retail sector by introducing new home and health insurance products. This strategic move aims to consolidate multiple customer needs under a single umbrella of protection.

The Comprehensive Home Protector policy, under guidelines of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), offers diverse options like fire coverage with add-ons for natural disasters and theft. This product includes protection for valuable items and household goods, presenting extensive options for Indian households.

The Essential Health Protector policy stands out with no upper age limit for dependents, flexible sum insured options, and additional features like OPD and Maternity add-ons. Executive Director Mr. Gunasekhar Boga emphasizes the company's commitment to safeguarding customer well-being through these innovative offerings.

