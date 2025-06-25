Left Menu

Northeast Frontier Railway Battles Landslide Disruption to Restore Key Train Services

The Northeast Frontier Railway is urgently working to restore train services disrupted by a landslide on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, affecting 100 meters of track. Heavy rainfall triggered the landslide. Various trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled while restoration efforts are underway, involving significant manpower and machinery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:57 IST
NFR's continuous efforts aim at early restoration of Lumding-Badarpur rail connectivity (FilePhoto/NF Railway). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is racing against time to restore train services along the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section, which has been severely impacted by a major landslide. This incident resulted from continuous heavy rainfall in the region, affecting approximately 100 meters of railway track.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, stated that an urgent meeting was held on June 24, 2025, with key stakeholders including the Chief Secretary of Assam and senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). A coordinated restoration plan was devised, and work has commenced with over 25 heavy machinery units and around 200 laborers mobilized on-site.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist due to ongoing soil erosion and persistent rains. Stabilizing the hill slope remains a priority, requiring the removal of around 25,000 cubic meters of debris. Several trains, including Rangiya-Silchar-Rangiya Express and Guwahati-Silchar Express, have been either cancelled or partially cancelled. Updates on train services and the restoration process are being communicated through official channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

