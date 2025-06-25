Amarnath Yatra 2025: Kulgam Police and Security Forces Conduct Large-Scale Mock Drill
In preparation for Amarnath Yatra 2025, Kulgam Police, CRPF, BSF, and other agencies conducted a comprehensive mock drill to assess emergency response and security preparedness. The exercise identified areas for improvement and highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.
- Country:
- India
As the Amarnath Yatra 2025 approaches, an extensive mock drill was conducted by Kulgam Police in cooperation with the CRPF, BSF, Health Department, and Fire & Emergency Services. The exercise took place along key points of the National Highway, such as the Walnut Factory base camp in Qazigund and the FCI camp in Mirbazar, as revealed in an official statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
This strategic drill, supervised by SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal-IPS, aimed to enhance the readiness of forces to handle potential threats, particularly terror-related incidents. The drill focused on evaluating response speed, coordination, and efficacy among involved agencies, ensuring a secure pilgrimage. Identifying improvement areas and refining response strategies were central goals of the exercise.
Additionally, a security review meeting led by IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti-IPS, highlighted the district-wise security status in the Zone, with emphasis on counter-terrorism strategies. Officers were encouraged to maintain vigilance, prioritize training, and enforce accountability. Quarterly targets were established to ensure focused, outcome-driven operations, supporting integrated efforts against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Railway Row: Controversy Over BSF Travel
Crackdown on Cross-Border Crime: BSF and Assam Rifles Intensify Operations in Tripura
Enhancing Border Security: Army and BSF Synergy Conference 2023
Honoring a Fallen Guardian: Tributes Paid to BSF Jawan
Empowering Futures: RGU and CRPF Launch Scholarships for Forces' Dependents