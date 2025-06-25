Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Kulgam Police and Security Forces Conduct Large-Scale Mock Drill

In preparation for Amarnath Yatra 2025, Kulgam Police, CRPF, BSF, and other agencies conducted a comprehensive mock drill to assess emergency response and security preparedness. The exercise identified areas for improvement and highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Amarnath Yatra 2025 approaches, an extensive mock drill was conducted by Kulgam Police in cooperation with the CRPF, BSF, Health Department, and Fire & Emergency Services. The exercise took place along key points of the National Highway, such as the Walnut Factory base camp in Qazigund and the FCI camp in Mirbazar, as revealed in an official statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

This strategic drill, supervised by SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal-IPS, aimed to enhance the readiness of forces to handle potential threats, particularly terror-related incidents. The drill focused on evaluating response speed, coordination, and efficacy among involved agencies, ensuring a secure pilgrimage. Identifying improvement areas and refining response strategies were central goals of the exercise.

Additionally, a security review meeting led by IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti-IPS, highlighted the district-wise security status in the Zone, with emphasis on counter-terrorism strategies. Officers were encouraged to maintain vigilance, prioritize training, and enforce accountability. Quarterly targets were established to ensure focused, outcome-driven operations, supporting integrated efforts against terrorism.

