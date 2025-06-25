Left Menu

Global Markets and U.S. Inflation: A Delicate Balancing Act

Global shares are reaching record highs, with oil prices rebounding after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. This allows markets to turn attention to U.S. inflation and potential interest rate changes. Federal Reserve Chair Powell continues to discuss economic impacts in Congressional testimony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:39 IST
Global Markets and U.S. Inflation: A Delicate Balancing Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, global shares were trading near record highs, while oil prices recovered from a three-session slump as Middle East tensions eased. The recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran contributed to stabilizing market conditions, allowing a focus on U.S. inflation and interest rate prospects.

At a NATO summit, President Trump highlighted the swift resolution of the 12-day conflict with Iran, which he hopes will lead to curbing its nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled for Congressional testimony, discussing the implication of moderate inflation and the possibility of future interest rate adjustments.

Benchmark indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hovered near record levels thanks to gains in tech and communication sectors. In contrast, the Dow dipped slightly. On the global stage, European shares fell, but Asia-Pacific shares gained. Oil futures saw an uptick, with Brent crude and WTI prices increasing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025