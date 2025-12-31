Thai-Cambodian Conflict Resolved: Soldiers Released After Ceasefire
Thailand released 18 Cambodian soldiers after a renewed ceasefire with Cambodia, ending a border conflict. This ceasefire came into effect following 20 days of clashes that resulted in significant casualties and displacements. The soldiers had been detained since July, and were released at a border checkpoint.
In a significant move towards peace, Thailand on Wednesday released 18 Cambodian soldiers who had been held since July. This follows a renewed ceasefire agreement reached last weekend to end the violent border conflict between the two nations.
The ceasefire, which took effect at noon on Saturday, brought an end to 20 days of hostilities that claimed over 100 lives and displaced more than half a million people. The conflict had escalated with fighter-jet sorties, rocket exchanges, and artillery barrages.
The soldiers had been expected to be released on Tuesday; however, the transfer faced delays over alleged ceasefire breaches, which were denied by Cambodia. Ultimately, the soldiers were handed over at a border checkpoint on Wednesday morning, marking a pivotal step towards restoring peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
