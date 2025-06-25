Left Menu

Modi Champions Rapid Infrastructure and Health Reforms at 48th PRAGATI Meeting

During the 48th PRAGATI meeting, PM Modi reviewed key infrastructure projects and urged timely execution to prevent cost escalations. He called for enhancing health facilities, especially in underserved areas, and praised initiatives in self-reliant defense projects, citing Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's capabilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 48th PRAGATI meeting to enhance Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, linking Central and State efforts. At the session held in New Delhi, he assessed crucial projects in the Mines, Railways, and Water Resources sectors, emphasizing tight timelines and coordination.

Modi highlighted that delays in projects result in increased costs and hindered service delivery to citizens. Urging a results-focused approach, he stressed accelerating health infrastructure development, especially in underserved regions, to ensure equitable healthcare access under the Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The Prime Minister lauded defense initiatives fostering self-reliance, using Operation Sindoor as an example of indigenous success. He encouraged States to fortify their defense ecosystems, highlighting the strategic importance of self-sufficiency in this sector.

