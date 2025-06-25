Shell Denies Talks of BP Buyout Amid Speculations

Shell has firmly denied rumors of acquisition talks with BP, following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting preliminary discussions about a potential takeover bid for the British company.

According to a Shell spokesperson, the company remains committed to value-driven performance and simplification, dismissing any ongoing negotiations. Meanwhile, BP has refrained from commenting on the matter.

Speculation about a BP buyout comes after years of underperformance and waning market valuation, yet a Shell bid appears unlikely given the high bar set for acquisitions amid increasing regulatory scrutiny. A takeover would be rare, reminiscent of abortive talks between Exxon and Chevron.