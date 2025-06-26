Left Menu

Nungbi's Black Pottery: A Legacy of Tradition and Craftsmanship

Nungbi village in Ukhrul, home to the Tangkhul Naga tribe, is renowned for its unique black pottery. Handmade without a potter's wheel using crushed serpentine stone and clay, this craft supports 200 families and is gaining popularity for its eco-friendly, non-toxic attributes in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:20 IST
Nungbi's Black Pottery: A Legacy of Tradition and Craftsmanship
Making black pottery by hand in Nungbi village (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the picturesque hills of Ukhrul district, Nungbi village stands as a testament to tradition and craftsmanship, being the cradle of the Tangkhul Naga tribe's renowned black pottery. This age-old craft, devoid of modern machinery like a potter's wheel, relies entirely on the skilled hands of artisans who mold vessels from a blend of crushed serpentine stone and natural clay.

The painstaking process, as local artisan Somi Sharon explains, involves collecting raw materials from deep forest regions, hand-pounding the stone into a fine powder, and mixing it with water to shape into utensils. These are then sun-dried and fired in traditional kilns, with over 200 families depending on this craft for their livelihood, exporting to various parts of India.

Artisan Thot Reiyo emphasizes that pottery is more than a means of income; it's a cultural heritage piece. With growing demand in cities like Delhi and Mumbai and potential to expand even with seasonal limitations, this craft is not only sustaining a community but also preserving a legacy of indigenous artistry.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025