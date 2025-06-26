Tragedy in Kullu: Flash Flood Devastates Power Projects

In a devastating turn of events, a cloudburst in the Sainj Valley of Kullu district wreaked havoc on Wednesday, triggering a flash flood that severely affected local power projects, according to official reports.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) confirmed that three people are missing as rescue operations continue. Visual evidence reveals the destruction of temporary sheds and an emergency response vehicle near the Baes River.

Inspector Deepak Bisht of the NDRF stated that their team responded promptly after receiving information about missing individuals, emphasizing their commitment to assisting with relief efforts. Meanwhile, locals described the overwhelming force of the water that obliterated infrastructure, including NHPC's power station.

