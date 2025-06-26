Manipur's Pride: Nine Officers Commissioned into Indian Armed Forces

The Assam Rifles honored nine newly commissioned officers from Manipur who joined the Indian Armed Forces, marking a significant contribution from the state. The event, held on June 25 at Mantripukhri Garrison, celebrated their achievements and the families who supported them.

The ceremony, attended by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), highlighted the officers commissioned into various regiments, including the Gorkha Rifles, Regiment of Artillery, and Grenadiers. This prestigious commissioning included Lieutenant A Naoten Meitei, Lieutenant Naoba Meitei, Lieutenant Ronendro, and others who have climbed the ranks to serve the nation.

The Inspector General praised the officers' dedication and urged them to excel in their military careers, stressing that their success inspires younger generations. He pointed out Manipur's notable role as a producer of military leaders in the North Eastern states, reinforcing its ongoing legacy in the Indian Armed Forces.

