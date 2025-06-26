Left Menu

Manipur's Pride: Nine Officers Commissioned into Indian Armed Forces

Assam Rifles felicitated nine officers newly commissioned into the Indian Armed Forces, celebrating Manipur's contribution. The ceremony, held at Mantripukhri Garrison, honored these young achievers, marking their prestigious entry into the defense forces and highlighting their families' crucial support. The event emphasized Manipur's legacy in military service.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Rifles honored nine newly commissioned officers from Manipur who joined the Indian Armed Forces, marking a significant contribution from the state. The event, held on June 25 at Mantripukhri Garrison, celebrated their achievements and the families who supported them.

The ceremony, attended by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), highlighted the officers commissioned into various regiments, including the Gorkha Rifles, Regiment of Artillery, and Grenadiers. This prestigious commissioning included Lieutenant A Naoten Meitei, Lieutenant Naoba Meitei, Lieutenant Ronendro, and others who have climbed the ranks to serve the nation.

The Inspector General praised the officers' dedication and urged them to excel in their military careers, stressing that their success inspires younger generations. He pointed out Manipur's notable role as a producer of military leaders in the North Eastern states, reinforcing its ongoing legacy in the Indian Armed Forces.

