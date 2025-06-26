Reflecting on 50 Years: Remembering India's Emergency Era

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Emergency by attending a special screening held in Margao, part of a nationwide initiative to revisit this historic period. The screening, observed across various locations in Goa and India, saw participation from citizens, students, and party workers.

Addressing ANI after the event, CM Sawant stated, "On completing 50 years of Emergency, a program has been organized here in Margao. Screenings are happening everywhere... We've received a positive response here... It's crucial to observe this day for future generations." He stressed that remembering the Emergency is vital for both preserving democratic values and ensuring that future generations grasp the consequences of curtailed civil liberties.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized the Congress government on the Emergency's 50th anniversary, describing it as a dark chapter in Indian history where democratic norms were suppressed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's government. Sharma underscored June 25, 1975, as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', pointing out the assault on democratic institutions.

At a Jaipur seminar on 'Emergency and Martyrdom Day of Syama Prasad Mookerjee', Sharma remarked, "The date of June 25, 1975, is recorded in Indian history as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. We need to convey this to the younger generation and inform them about the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi's government, which crushed India's democratic values." He lauded the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jan Sangh workers in resisting the Emergency and defending democracy. Sharma noted their efforts significantly influenced India's future trajectory.

"Our Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers, Jan Sangh workers, exerted every possible effort, offering strong resistance. Today, we acknowledge what our nation's condition might have been had nationalist individuals not taken action in this direction," he added. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)