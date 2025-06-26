Cracking Down: NIA's Sweeping Raids Across Three States

In a sweeping crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday launched raids at 18 locations across the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This operation is part of an investigation into a terror conspiracy aimed at reviving terrorism in Punjab, allegedly linked to pro-Khalistani groups and other anti-national networks.

The coordinated raids, facilitated by the state police forces of the respective states, commenced in the early hours of the morning. The NIA's ongoing investigations have previously identified connections between terrorist networks within India and abroad, focusing on criminal activities like extortion and smuggling.

Significantly, the NIA had earlier filed charges against Jatinder Singh, an associate of Babbar Khalsa International's Lakhbir Singh, and Pavittar Batala, a notorious gangster. Investigations revealed that Jatinder Singh was orchestrating the illegal procurement and distribution of firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab-based operatives, aimed at bolstering BKI's militant activities. He along with others were using encrypted communication to avoid detection.

