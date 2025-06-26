Slovakia Challenges EU Sanctions Over Russian Gas Concerns

Slovakia has taken a firm stance against the European Union's proposed sanctions package on Russia, with Prime Minister Robert Fico declaring on Thursday that Slovakia will demand a delay in the vote. The delay will allow time to address concerns over gas supplies post-2027.

Fico emphasized the risks associated with the EU's plan to end Russian gas imports by 2028. He warned about potential supply shortages, price hikes, and the financial consequences Slovakia could face due to breaching a long-term contract with Russian gas supplier Gazprom.

The decision underscores Slovakia's strategic reliance on Russian energy supplies and the economic implications of altering existing agreements. Fico's move sets the stage for critical negotiations within the EU regarding the balance between political sanctions and energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)