Slovakia Challenges EU Sanctions Over Russian Gas Concerns

Slovakia's Prime Minister, Robert Fico, announced the country's intention to oppose the EU's new sanctions package on Russia. The plan to end Russian gas imports by 2028 has raised concerns over potential supply shortages, increased prices, and substantial arbitration losses due to contract breaches with Gazprom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovakia has taken a firm stance against the European Union's proposed sanctions package on Russia, with Prime Minister Robert Fico declaring on Thursday that Slovakia will demand a delay in the vote. The delay will allow time to address concerns over gas supplies post-2027.

Fico emphasized the risks associated with the EU's plan to end Russian gas imports by 2028. He warned about potential supply shortages, price hikes, and the financial consequences Slovakia could face due to breaching a long-term contract with Russian gas supplier Gazprom.

The decision underscores Slovakia's strategic reliance on Russian energy supplies and the economic implications of altering existing agreements. Fico's move sets the stage for critical negotiations within the EU regarding the balance between political sanctions and energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

