Delhi's Comprehensive Battle Against Drug Menace and Reforms for Devotees

During the International Day Against Drug Abuse event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed that in 2025, the Delhi Police have arrested at least 1100 individuals connected to the drug trade. Gupta, addressing concerns regarding narcotics, underscored the significance of collaborative efforts among government entities, law enforcement, and the public in tackling this pressing issue.

Emphasizing unity, CM Gupta stated, "The government, police, and society must work in unison to eradicate drug abuse. A united front will undoubtedly lead to the complete elimination of the drug menace." Her remarks spotlight the multi-faceted approach needed to address this societal challenge.

Separately, CM Gupta announced transformative measures aimed at enhancing services for the devotees of the Kanwar Yatra. She disclosed that from now on, registered Kanwar service committees would benefit from government support via Direct Benefit Transfer, a move intended to abolish the corruption-prone tender-based system.

These committees, upon fulfilling criteria like valid PAN, bank details, and registration, will receive grants ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh. Gupta articulated that 50% of the grant money will be allocated upfront, with the remainder released post-verification, ensuring transparency and accountability in services.

(With inputs from agencies.)