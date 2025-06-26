Amit Shah Advocates Unity Through Indian Languages, Calls for Revival
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the role of language in uniting India, highlighting efforts to promote Indian languages in government work and education. He stressed the importance of keeping languages alive, calling for pride in Indian languages and their increased use in official contexts.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that language has been historically used as a tool of division in India, but under the current government, there's a resolve to transform it into a uniting force. Shah emphasized these views during the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Official Language Department in Delhi.
Shah outlined his vision for a future where Indian languages thrive, playing a significant role in government operations and education. He stated that the foundation being laid by Prime Minister Modi would see a prosperous India by 2047, founded on a rich tapestry of Indian languages.
Highlighting successful initiatives like allowing exams in multiple languages, Shah pointed out that 95% of candidates now take the constable recruitment exams in their mother tongues. He insisted on the intrinsic value of languages, labeling them as the soul of the nation, and called for a renewed pride in speaking and thinking in native tongues to combat a 'mentality of slavery.'
