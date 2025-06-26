Amit Shah Advocates Unity Through Indian Languages, Calls for Revival

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that language has been historically used as a tool of division in India, but under the current government, there's a resolve to transform it into a uniting force. Shah emphasized these views during the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Official Language Department in Delhi.

Shah outlined his vision for a future where Indian languages thrive, playing a significant role in government operations and education. He stated that the foundation being laid by Prime Minister Modi would see a prosperous India by 2047, founded on a rich tapestry of Indian languages.

Highlighting successful initiatives like allowing exams in multiple languages, Shah pointed out that 95% of candidates now take the constable recruitment exams in their mother tongues. He insisted on the intrinsic value of languages, labeling them as the soul of the nation, and called for a renewed pride in speaking and thinking in native tongues to combat a 'mentality of slavery.'