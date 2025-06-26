Left Menu

Amit Shah Advocates Unity Through Indian Languages, Calls for Revival

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the role of language in uniting India, highlighting efforts to promote Indian languages in government work and education. He stressed the importance of keeping languages alive, calling for pride in Indian languages and their increased use in official contexts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:15 IST
Amit Shah Advocates Unity Through Indian Languages, Calls for Revival
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that language has been historically used as a tool of division in India, but under the current government, there's a resolve to transform it into a uniting force. Shah emphasized these views during the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Official Language Department in Delhi.

Shah outlined his vision for a future where Indian languages thrive, playing a significant role in government operations and education. He stated that the foundation being laid by Prime Minister Modi would see a prosperous India by 2047, founded on a rich tapestry of Indian languages.

Highlighting successful initiatives like allowing exams in multiple languages, Shah pointed out that 95% of candidates now take the constable recruitment exams in their mother tongues. He insisted on the intrinsic value of languages, labeling them as the soul of the nation, and called for a renewed pride in speaking and thinking in native tongues to combat a 'mentality of slavery.'

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025