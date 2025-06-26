Left Menu

Slovakia Demands Delay on EU Sanctions Amid Gas Supply Concerns

Slovakia will not support the new EU sanctions on Russia, demanding a delay over gas supply concerns post-2027. Prime Minister Fico opposes ending Russian energy imports, fearing supply shortages and financial losses. Discussions continue to resolve the issue, aiming for consensus by the end of the Polish presidency.

26-06-2025
In a move that could stall European Union efforts to impose further sanctions on Russia, Slovakia has announced it will demand a delay citing concerns over post-2027 gas supplies. Prime Minister Robert Fico stated unequivocally on Thursday that Slovakia could not support the new round of sanctions while its energy concerns remain unresolved.

The European Commission's proposal on June 10 aims to cut off Russian energy revenues and impact Moscow's banks and military capabilities. However, Slovakia and Hungary have opposed this measure, arguing it could lead to severe energy shortages and financial burdens. They are pushing back against plans to terminate Russian energy imports by the end of 2027.

While discussions continue, European diplomats are hopeful for a resolution. Fico met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday, though it's unclear if this meeting altered his stance. Poland's European Affairs Minister Adam Szlapka remains optimistic about reaching unanimity, a requirement for sanction implementation in the EU.

