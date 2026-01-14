Left Menu

Tisza Party Gains Ground: Hungary’s Political Tug-of-War

Hungary's Tisza Party is extending its lead over the ruling Fidesz ahead of the April election. Projections show Tisza, helmed by Peter Magyar, drawing significant support despite Fidesz's voter-centric efforts. As Orban's long-standing grip is challenged, Europe anticipates potential shifts in political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:49 IST
Tisza Party Gains Ground: Hungary’s Political Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant political shift, Hungary's Tisza Party has expanded its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz, with polls indicating growing support ahead of the parliamentary elections on April 12. This election could reshape the political landscape in Hungary and influence European far-right politics.

Despite efforts by Fidesz to regain ground through various voter-friendly initiatives post-economic stagnation, the party continues to lag. The Tisza Party, a center-right opposition led by Peter Magyar, now enjoys a 12-point lead, as reported by Median on news website hvg.hu.

Both the Median and Idea Institute polls reveal that Tisza is successfully attracting voters away from other opposition factions rather than from Fidesz. Meanwhile, Fidesz struggles to win over new voters, even with fiscal giveaways. This electoral contest is pivotal not only for Hungary's future but potentially for broader European political currents.

TRENDING

1
Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

 India
2
U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A National Security Claim

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A National Security Claim

 Global
4
Global Markets on the Brink: Stocks Soar Amid Complex Challenges

Global Markets on the Brink: Stocks Soar Amid Complex Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026