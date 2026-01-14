Tisza Party Gains Ground: Hungary’s Political Tug-of-War

In a significant political shift, Hungary's Tisza Party has expanded its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz, with polls indicating growing support ahead of the parliamentary elections on April 12. This election could reshape the political landscape in Hungary and influence European far-right politics.

Despite efforts by Fidesz to regain ground through various voter-friendly initiatives post-economic stagnation, the party continues to lag. The Tisza Party, a center-right opposition led by Peter Magyar, now enjoys a 12-point lead, as reported by Median on news website hvg.hu.

Both the Median and Idea Institute polls reveal that Tisza is successfully attracting voters away from other opposition factions rather than from Fidesz. Meanwhile, Fidesz struggles to win over new voters, even with fiscal giveaways. This electoral contest is pivotal not only for Hungary's future but potentially for broader European political currents.