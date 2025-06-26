Left Menu

Russia Presses Iran for Continued IAEA Cooperation Amid Tensions

Russia urges Iran to maintain its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) despite Iran's parliament approving a bill to suspend such cooperation. This follows U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. Russia supports Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy and condemns the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:25 IST
Russia is advocating for Iran to sustain its collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), emphasized by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This announcement comes after Iran's parliament passed a bill that signals a halt to cooperation with the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog.

The parliamentary decision emerged following escalated tensions resulting from strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian nuclear sites, actions they claim are to prevent nuclear weapon development by Tehran—a goal Iran denies harboring. Amidst this, Russia, a strategic ally to Iran, criticized the assaults and underscored Iran's entitlement to a nuclear program for peaceful purposes.

Lavrov remarked that Iran's parliamentary motion lacks executive authority, indicating it serves merely as advice. Lavrov also emphasized the importance of respecting Iran's Supreme Leader, who has reiterated Iran's stance against developing nuclear weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

