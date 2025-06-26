Left Menu

Valencia CF Scores €322M Financing for Nou Mestalla Stadium Launch

Valencia CF has secured €322 million for the Nou Mestalla stadium's development, marking a significant financial milestone for any football club in Europe. The new 70,000-seat stadium is set to open in 2027, significantly boosting the club's revenue and facilitating long-term growth.

26-06-2025
Valencia CF announced a substantial financial breakthrough after securing €322 million for developing the Nou Mestalla stadium. This massive funding, which combines notes and a short-term loan, is one of Europe's largest financial transactions by a football club.

The announcement marks a pivotal moment for Valencia CF, which plans to launch the 70,000-seat Nou Mestalla stadium in 2027. The club anticipates a revenue increase from the expanded capacity and enhanced event-hosting facilities.

This strategic financial maneuver, supported by Bibium Capital, Addleshaw Goddard, Beka Titulizacion, Goldman Sachs, and La Liga, is expected to triple the club's current revenue, ensuring a prosperous future for the Spanish club.

