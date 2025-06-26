A New Era in Oncology: President Inaugurates Sri Ganga Ram Hospital's Cancer Care Centre

In a significant advancement for cancer treatment in India, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Cancer Care Centre at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday, interacting with patients as well. The facility stands out for its comprehensive approach, integrating cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic technologies under one roof.

The President's visit underscored the institution's longstanding dedication to affordable and ethical healthcare, highlighting a legacy spanning over seven decades. The hospital's commitment to combining medical excellence with education and research was evident in the launch of its new cancer care centre.

The Centre is designed as a one-stop destination for cancer patients, combining medical and surgical oncology, radiation therapy, and day-care chemotherapy. Dr DS Rana, Chairman of the Trust Society, emphasized the hospital's mission to provide high-quality, ethical healthcare to all, reinforcing its sustainable, charity-based model. With ambitions to expand beyond Delhi, the hospital aspires to enhance its impact on healthcare delivery nationally.

