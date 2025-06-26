Left Menu

A New Era in Oncology: President Inaugurates Sri Ganga Ram Hospital's Cancer Care Centre

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the state-of-the-art Cancer Care Centre at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in India. The facility integrates advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, offering comprehensive cancer care. It signals the hospital's commitment to affordable, ethical healthcare and enhances its reputation as a leading provider in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:02 IST
A New Era in Oncology: President Inaugurates Sri Ganga Ram Hospital's Cancer Care Centre
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for cancer treatment in India, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Cancer Care Centre at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday, interacting with patients as well. The facility stands out for its comprehensive approach, integrating cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic technologies under one roof.

The President's visit underscored the institution's longstanding dedication to affordable and ethical healthcare, highlighting a legacy spanning over seven decades. The hospital's commitment to combining medical excellence with education and research was evident in the launch of its new cancer care centre.

The Centre is designed as a one-stop destination for cancer patients, combining medical and surgical oncology, radiation therapy, and day-care chemotherapy. Dr DS Rana, Chairman of the Trust Society, emphasized the hospital's mission to provide high-quality, ethical healthcare to all, reinforcing its sustainable, charity-based model. With ambitions to expand beyond Delhi, the hospital aspires to enhance its impact on healthcare delivery nationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

