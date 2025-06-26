Left Menu

Historic Docking: Axiom 4's Journey to the ISS Elevates India's Space Ambitions

Axiom 4, aboard the SpaceX Dragon, has docked at the ISS. Marking India's first astronaut aboard, Shubanshu Shukla is set for a 14-day mission. Celebrated by India's Union Minister Jitendra Singh, this reflects the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. Joint operations with NASA showcase growing international cooperation in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:34 IST
Historic Docking: Axiom 4's Journey to the ISS Elevates India's Space Ambitions
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Axiom 4 mission, aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, reached a historic milestone, successfully docking at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted this as a significant achievement for India with Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla standing at the threshold of the ISS.

In a statement on X, Jitendra Singh extended his congratulations to the Axiom 4 team for their accomplished docking, noting that India's presence at the ISS is a proud moment emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mission, ahead of schedule, exemplifies India's commitment to self-reliance and its growing role in space exploration.

Singh further noted the increasing interest in aerospace among students in engineering colleges and the significant applications received by ISRO for training. The mission, which also involves astronauts from Poland and Hungary, is set to benefit numerous nations, underlining India's evolving global image in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025