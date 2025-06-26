Historic Docking: Axiom 4's Journey to the ISS Elevates India's Space Ambitions
Axiom 4, aboard the SpaceX Dragon, has docked at the ISS. Marking India's first astronaut aboard, Shubanshu Shukla is set for a 14-day mission. Celebrated by India's Union Minister Jitendra Singh, this reflects the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. Joint operations with NASA showcase growing international cooperation in space exploration.
Axiom 4 mission, aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, reached a historic milestone, successfully docking at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted this as a significant achievement for India with Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla standing at the threshold of the ISS.
In a statement on X, Jitendra Singh extended his congratulations to the Axiom 4 team for their accomplished docking, noting that India's presence at the ISS is a proud moment emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mission, ahead of schedule, exemplifies India's commitment to self-reliance and its growing role in space exploration.
Singh further noted the increasing interest in aerospace among students in engineering colleges and the significant applications received by ISRO for training. The mission, which also involves astronauts from Poland and Hungary, is set to benefit numerous nations, underlining India's evolving global image in space technology.
