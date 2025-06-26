USDA Probe Uncovers Alarming Safety Lapses at Beltsville Research Center

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture into its premier research facility uncovered serious safety shortcomings. The Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, spanning nearly 7,000 acres in Maryland, was found to be plagued by poor conditions, which include faulty fire alarms and erratic temperature controls, endangering staff and the quality of scientific inquiry.

The facility, which serves pivotal roles in agriculture studying areas such as climate change and animal genomics, faces potential threats from declining federal investment. The Office of Special Counsel released a letter explaining that issues were substantiated during their inquiry, referencing a litany of problems like damaged flooring, mold, and lack of potable water.

Responsive measures have been set in motion, including hiring new leadership and updating outdated infrastructure. These steps are critical to maintaining the U.S.'s competitive edge in agricultural research amid challenges posed by the current administration's budget cuts to the USDA's research activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)