Gujarat's GIFT City: Boosting Global Financial Engagement

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, recently visited the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, to review its progress in becoming a global financial hub.

Engaging with stakeholders, including the Gujarat finance minister and senior officials of financial regulatory bodies, she discussed key policy reforms for attracting foreign capital and enhancing India's international financial engagement.

Sitharaman highlighted the importance of fast-tracking reforms to align with India's vision for 2047, leveraging technology and domestic market size, and developing GIFT City into a smart city to attract global talent.