High-Level Security Meeting in Ramban for Amarnath Yatra 2025

In anticipation of the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, chaired a significant security review meeting in Ramban. The meeting, conducted with top law enforcement officers, was aimed at strategizing for a peaceful and secure pilgrimage.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Kulbir Singh, presented key strategies for the Amarnath Yatra, alongside the Additional Superintendent of Police. Commandants from various forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force and Central Industrial Security Force, participated in the discussions. The DIG stressed the necessity of unified efforts to mitigate any potential security threats.

Focusing on critical issues like the security scenario and anti-terrorism measures, officers were urged to implement comprehensive preventive strategies. The meeting also covered traffic plans and emergency response systems to ensure safety and order. The DIG assured that help desks will be operational to assist pilgrims and urged for vigilant reporting of suspicious activities.

