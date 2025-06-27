Left Menu

Global Markets Soar Amid Dollar's Decline

Amid investor concerns over Federal Reserve independence, global shares reached record highs while the U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in three years. Speculation about potential changes in Fed leadership under President Trump contributed to market dynamics, affecting currencies, stocks, and commodities like oil and gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 02:34 IST
Global Markets Soar Amid Dollar's Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares soared to their third consecutive record high as the U.S. dollar fell to a three-year low, reflecting market unease about the Federal Reserve's autonomy.

The dollar index dropped 0.43% during the session, marking a 10% fall this year, its steepest first-half decline since currencies began free-floating in the 1970s. Major U.S. indices, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, approached new heights, and European stocks saw slight gains.

Speculation over President Trump potentially replacing Fed Chair Jerome Powell intensified market tensions, impacting investor confidence and contributing to the dollar's weakness. Gold and other commodities responded accordingly, while bond yields fell amid expectations of rate cuts.

