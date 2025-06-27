Pramerica Life Insurance Achieves 99.18% Claims Paid Ratio, Setting New Benchmark in Customer Service

Gurugram, 26 June 2025: Pramerica Life Insurance, one of India's leading life insurers, has reported a laudable 99.18% individual claims paid ratio for FY24-25, further solidifying its dedication to swift and sympathetic customer service. This performance milestone signifies a consistent upward trend over recent years, with claims paid ratios of 98% in FY22, 99% in FY23, 99.06% in FY24, and now 99.18% in FY25, highlighting the company's customer-first approach.

Over the financial year, Pramerica Life settled 722 individual death claims, distributing ₹34 crore in death benefits. Achieving an average turnaround time of just 72 hours from receiving final documents, the company showcases that operational excellence can coexist with human empathy.

Pankaj Gupta, MD and CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance, expressed that their growth is anchored in delivering substantial value to customers, exemplified by their high claim settlement speed and care. With various customer-focused initiatives, including dedicated claims officers and digital processing tools, Pramerica Life continues to reinforce its standing as a trusted enterprise in life insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)