Pramerica Life Insurance Achieves 99.18% Claims Paid Ratio, Setting New Benchmark in Customer Service

Pramerica Life Insurance has achieved an impressive 99.18% individual claims paid ratio for FY24-25, reinforcing their commitment to efficient customer service during critical times. The company's continued focus on timely claim settlements and empathetic service is supported by various customer-centric initiatives, enhancing its reputation as a trusted life insurance provider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, 26 June 2025: Pramerica Life Insurance, one of India's leading life insurers, has reported a laudable 99.18% individual claims paid ratio for FY24-25, further solidifying its dedication to swift and sympathetic customer service. This performance milestone signifies a consistent upward trend over recent years, with claims paid ratios of 98% in FY22, 99% in FY23, 99.06% in FY24, and now 99.18% in FY25, highlighting the company's customer-first approach.

Over the financial year, Pramerica Life settled 722 individual death claims, distributing ₹34 crore in death benefits. Achieving an average turnaround time of just 72 hours from receiving final documents, the company showcases that operational excellence can coexist with human empathy.

Pankaj Gupta, MD and CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance, expressed that their growth is anchored in delivering substantial value to customers, exemplified by their high claim settlement speed and care. With various customer-focused initiatives, including dedicated claims officers and digital processing tools, Pramerica Life continues to reinforce its standing as a trusted enterprise in life insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

