Stalin Slams BJP's 'Divisive Politics' in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a blistering attack on the central government and the BJP-AIADMK alliance, accusing them of sowing discord among the state's people based on religion and caste. Speaking in Tirupathur district, CM Stalin claimed that the BJP, in concert with the AIADMK, was engaging in "fake spirituality and political drama" to create divisions within the state.

Stalin criticized the BJP's religious rhetoric, asserting, "With AIADMK backing them, BJP claims that religion is under threat in Tamil Nadu. In reality, it's their alliance that is endangered." He emphasized Tamil Nadu's legacy of social harmony and dismissed attempts to disrupt it for political gain, stating that such tactics would not be accepted by the state's residents.

On June 24, controversy erupted following allegations by CM Stalin of biased Central fund allocations, favoring Sanskrit over Tamil and other South Indian languages. He pointed out a stark disparity in funding, highlighting that Rs 2,532.59 crore were allocated for Sanskrit over a decade, while only Rs 147.56 crore were spent on all five other classical Indian languages combined, according to a media report citing an RTI response.

