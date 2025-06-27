Joint Protest Planned Over Hindi Education Policy in Maharashtra

In a rare political alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are set to organize a protest march on July 5, challenging the state government's decision to make Hindi compulsory up to Class 4 under the 'Three Language Policy'. The joint demonstration underscores local apprehensions over the policy's implications on young students.

Announcing the protest, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut emphasized that while the party respects the Hindi language, the enforced policy imposes an undue burden on children. Raut articulated concerns that the decision transforms an academic issue into a broader linguistic debate. In prior discussions, both Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray agreed to consolidate their protests into a unified movement.

In a pointed critique, Raut accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of exacerbating political tensions in Maharashtra, claiming interference in state affairs. As the debate continues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that further deliberations with experts and stakeholders will precede any final decision on implementing the language policy. Discussions held at the Chief Minister's residence highlighted the necessity to safeguard Marathi students in the context of nationwide educational reforms.

