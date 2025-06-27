Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Road Closures and Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand

Continuous rain has obstructed roads leading to Kedarnath, halting pilgrim movement, while search operations for a deadly bus accident on Alaknanda River continue. Road closures on Sonprayag-Munkatiya involved due to debris, while rescue teams scour the river for missing passengers, with four confirmed fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:10 IST
Kedarnath Dham Yatra route blocked due to debris (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, persistent rainfall has compelled district authorities to restrict movement on the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road. This critical route, serving as a base for Kedarnath pilgrims, has been rendered impassable due to incessant debris and stones obstructing the path near Sonprayag shuttle bridge and the Munkatiya sliding zone.

Pilgrims on the Kedarnath Dham Yatra have been halted at Sonprayag and Gaurikund for safety, according to Rudraprayag Police. The road is intermittently opened and closed, with authorities ensuring careful monitoring for the pilgrims' safe passage. The continuing rainfall complicates the reopening of the road amidst falling debris.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations have entered their second day along the Alaknanda River following a fatal bus accident, which claimed four lives, with the discovery of a missing passenger further confirming the death toll. The SDRF, aided by the SSB, continues its search efforts for missing individuals in the river's treacherous waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

