Maharashtra's Innovative Hedging Desk: Securing Farmers' Future

The Maharashtra government has launched a hedging desk in Pune as part of the Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project to aid farmers amidst market fluctuations. Initially focusing on cotton, turmeric, and maize, the initiative aims to train farmers in hedging tools and options trading to secure stable incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:51 IST
The Maharashtra government has introduced a new hedging desk in Pune under the Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) Project to stabilize farmers' incomes by offering protection against market price fluctuations.

The initiative currently focuses on cotton, turmeric, and maize while planning to expand its reach to more agricultural produce. Supported by the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange and its research wing NCDEX Institute Of Commodity Markets and Research (NICR), the project trains farmers in hedging techniques and options trading to minimize financial risks.

Over 3,000 farmers will receive training to participate in the commodity futures market, gain market intelligence, and benefit from significant income security measures. The initiative reflects a formal agreement between NCDEX and the SMART Project, aiming to significantly impact Maharashtra's agricultural sector.

