London's Climate Leadership: Pushing the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

As global initiatives to phase out fossil fuels accelerate, a London official noted the growing support for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty as a catalyst for worldwide energy transition.

During London Climate Action Week, Deputy Mayor Mete Coban emphasized the necessity of turning this international movement into actionable local strategies to drive meaningful change.

Appointed as Special Envoy for Fossil Free Cities, Mayor Sadiq Khan is committed to ensuring cities play a pivotal role in shaping global responses to climate challenges, aiming for a sustainable and healthier future.