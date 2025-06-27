Left Menu

London's Climate Leadership: Pushing the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

London's deputy mayor highlights the city's role in the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, aiming to accelerate global energy transition. Mayor Sadiq Khan has been named Special Envoy for Fossil Free Cities, focusing on sustainable energy. The initiative seeks international agreement to halt fossil fuel expansion and ensure a just transition.

Updated: 27-06-2025 15:31 IST
As global initiatives to phase out fossil fuels accelerate, a London official noted the growing support for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty as a catalyst for worldwide energy transition.

During London Climate Action Week, Deputy Mayor Mete Coban emphasized the necessity of turning this international movement into actionable local strategies to drive meaningful change.

Appointed as Special Envoy for Fossil Free Cities, Mayor Sadiq Khan is committed to ensuring cities play a pivotal role in shaping global responses to climate challenges, aiming for a sustainable and healthier future.

