Energy Infrastructure Under Siege in Kherson
A recent Russian attack has severely damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Kherson region, leading to widespread power outages. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced the attack on a crucial power facility, noting the proximity to the front lines with Russian forces.
Prokudin, speaking via the Telegram messaging app, highlighted the assault on a key power facility.
The attack has resulted in power cuts across several settlements in the region, which is close to the ongoing conflict with Russian forces.
