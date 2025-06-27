Left Menu

Energy Infrastructure Under Siege in Kherson

A recent Russian attack has severely damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Kherson region, leading to widespread power outages. Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced the attack on a crucial power facility, noting the proximity to the front lines with Russian forces.

Updated: 27-06-2025 16:52 IST
Energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Kherson region suffered severe damage due to a recent Russian attack, according to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Prokudin, speaking via the Telegram messaging app, highlighted the assault on a key power facility.

The attack has resulted in power cuts across several settlements in the region, which is close to the ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

