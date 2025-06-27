Russia's Drone Surge: Analyzing May Production Spike
In May, Russia saw a 16.9% increase in drone production after President Putin's call to boost output, reflecting strategic responses to ongoing military needs. Both Russia and Ukraine have extensively deployed drones for battlefield precision and beyond, emphasizing the technology's importance in modern warfare.
Data from a government-linked think tank revealed that Russia's drone production surged by 16.9% in May compared to April. This increase followed a directive from President Vladimir Putin to ramp up production.
Putin highlighted the manufacturing of over 1.5 million drones last year, which included around 4,000 precision-targeting FPV drones. However, Russian forces in Ukraine still demand more.
The Centre for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting noted the upswing was much higher than the typical 3.7% monthly growth. Additionally, Russia is developing laser-based systems to counteract frequent Ukrainian drone strikes deep within its territory.
