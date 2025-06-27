Russia's Drone Surge: Analyzing May Production Spike

Data from a government-linked think tank revealed that Russia's drone production surged by 16.9% in May compared to April. This increase followed a directive from President Vladimir Putin to ramp up production.

Putin highlighted the manufacturing of over 1.5 million drones last year, which included around 4,000 precision-targeting FPV drones. However, Russian forces in Ukraine still demand more.

The Centre for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting noted the upswing was much higher than the typical 3.7% monthly growth. Additionally, Russia is developing laser-based systems to counteract frequent Ukrainian drone strikes deep within its territory.