Saatvik Green Energy Shines as Top Workplace, Eyes IPO

Saatvik Green Energy Limited, a leading Indian solar module manufacturer, has been recognized as one of the best workplaces in India. The recognition highlights its focus on inclusive growth and employee well-being. The company plans to launch an IPO, continuing its journey in the clean energy sector.

Updated: 27-06-2025 17:49 IST
Gurgaon-based Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL) was recently hailed as one of India's top employers at the 'ET Now Best Organisations to Work' awards event held at Sahara Star, Mumbai. This accolade underscores Saatvik's dedication to fostering a people-first workplace culture.

Prashant Mathur, CEO of SGEL, emphasized the company's commitment to inclusivity and development, saying their structured feedback mechanisms and diverse perspective integration are at the company's core. Such initiatives have helped SGEL establish itself as a proudly Indian clean energy company.

This milestone coincides with Saatvik's ten-year mark of operational success and certification as a Great Place to Work®. As SGEL gears up for an initial public offering, it reaffirms its commitment to growth, respect, and collaboration in the workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

