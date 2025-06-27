Left Menu

Germany's Bold Move to Protect Nord Stream 2 from Foreign Takeover

Germany is considering changing its foreign trade law to prevent a takeover of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines, amid fears of resumed Russian gas imports. The pipeline, which has been inactive due to political tensions and unexplained incidents, faces potential asset sales during insolvency proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:11 IST
Germany's Bold Move to Protect Nord Stream 2 from Foreign Takeover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Germany is evaluating amendments to its foreign trade law to secure Nord Stream 2 pipelines from acquisition, according to a document released on Friday. This decision comes amidst Berlin's campaigns to obstruct the reintroduction of Russian gas imports amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Historically dependent on economical Russian gas, Germany has shifted focus since the Ukraine war ensued. Despite past support for the pipelines, Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that Nord Stream 2 will not commence operations. Nonetheless, current legislation offers no recourse to block a sale of the assets, managed by Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Set across the Baltic Sea, the dual-pipe Nord Stream system was once Europe's primary conduit for Russian gas. However, tensions halted Nord Stream 2 operations in 2021, worsened by unexplained pipeline explosions in 2022. As Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 navigates insolvency, discussions about foreign takeovers have intensified, with German policymakers advocating for tighter laws.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025