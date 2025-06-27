Stock Markets Surge Amid Fed Optimism and Trade Resolutions

The U.S. stock markets are experiencing significant gains, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq approaching record highs. This surge is driven by positive inflation data and an optimistic Federal Reserve policy outlook. Economists are encouraged by the 0.1% rise in the Personal Consumption Expenditure price index for May, aligning with expectations.

Investor sentiments are bolstered by easing trade tensions, as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at finalized trade deals by September 1. In addition, President Trump's potential consideration to appoint a new Federal Reserve Chair is sparking discussions about a likely rate cut this year.

Nike's shares spiked 10.7% following their impressive Q1 revenue forecast. While retail and energy sectors gain momentum, gold stocks faced dips, with major miners like Newmont experiencing declines. Meanwhile, economic analysts are attentive to upcoming U.S.-China trade meetings and consumer sentiment data.