HDB Financial Services IPO Soars with Massive Over-subscription

HDB Financial Services Ltd's IPO witnessed an immense 16.69 times subscription on its closing day, driven by strong institutional interest. With bids jumping past the shares available, the IPO - the largest of 2023 - reflects a bullish market trend. The proceeds will reinforce the company's capital for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:10 IST
The initial public offering of HDB Financial Services Ltd, an HDFC Bank subsidiary, witnessed overwhelming response, being subscribed 16.69 times on its final bidding day. Institutional investors exhibited keen interest, subscribing 55.47 times over their allocated shares.

Amid a bullish equity market trend, the IPO emerged as 2023's largest, notably surpassing the shares available amid high demand. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have both seen significant uplifts over the past week, boosting confidence in the market's resilience.

HDB Financial Services aims to use the fresh issue's proceeds to bolster its Tier-I capital, facilitating future expansion and lending capabilities. The shares are slated for listing on prominent indices by July 2, with a strategic financial boost anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

